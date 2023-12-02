Raveena Tandon Glams Up In ₹13K White Knotted Dress

By: Sachin T | December 02, 2023

Bollywood's timeless diva Raveena Tandon stole the show once again as she dropped her stunning photos on social media

On Saturday morning, Raveena took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of photos of herself from her latest photoshoot

In the photos, she can be seen wearing a white knotted satin dress

The dress, which comes from the brand Nouria, is priced at Rs 13,500

"Drama in White," Raveena captioned her post

Raveena paired her white gown dress with chunky oxidised earrings and matching finer rings

On the work front, she will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle

She also has Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt and Khushaali Kumar in her kitty

