PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif Dazzles In A Black Saree At Red Sea Film Festival 2023 

By: Oshin Fernandes | December 02, 2023
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif attended the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
She was the second Indian celeb to mark an attendance after Ranveer Singh.
Katrina sashayed in style as she opted for a black paired with a heavily sequinned blouse with hints of red.
Katrina let her shiny black tresses do the talking and opted for minimal makeup allowing her dewy skin to glow.
Katrina also interacted with fans who thronged for pictures and autograph.
Katrina was last seen in Tiger 3 which hit the big screens on Diwali last month. She starred opposite Salman Khan.
Katrina will be next seen in the thriller film Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.
