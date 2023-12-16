Rasha Thadani Sends Hearts Racing With Ultra Glam Pics

By: Sachin T | December 16, 2023

Soon to make her debut, Rasha Thadani sent hearts racing on Saturday as she dropped some glamorous photos on the gram

Daughter of Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani, Rasha set the internet on fire with her captivating photos

The 18-year-old looked every bit dreamy as she posed for the camera in a neon tube top and cargo pants

"Dreaming," Rasha captioned the photos

Rasha is often seen grabbing eyeballs with her social appearances with her mother

She also makes sure to keep netizens hooked to her with her engaging posts on social media

Rasha is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's untitled next

Rasha is undoubtedly one of the favourite star kids on the block

