Rare Photos Of Zayed Khan With Wife Malaika Parekh

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023
Bollywood actor Zayed Khan will celebrate his 43rd birthday on July 5
As the Main Hoon Na actor turns a year older, take a look at some of his rare and unseen pictures with his wife
Zayed and Malaika are childhood sweethearts. In fact, they studied in the same school
They tied the knot in 2005 after dating for several years
Zayed often shares mushy pictures with his wife on social media
In one of his interviews, Zayed had said that his love story was straight out of the movie books
They have a son, Ziddan, who was born in 2008., and they welcomed their second son in 2011
Zayed made his Bollywood debut with the film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne in 2003
He is best known for films like Cash, Dus, Main Hoon Na,Love Breakups Zindagi and Blue among others
