Times When Neena Gupta Slayed In Western Outfits: From Mini Skirt To Thigh-High Slit Gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023

Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta will celebrate her 65th birthday on July 4

As the actress turns a year older, take a look at the times when she stunned everyone in western outfits

The Badhaai Ho actress often makes heads turn in gorgeous sarees. However, she also makes headlines for her bold and beautiful western looks

It wouldn't be wrong to say that her style game is on point and it always manages to catch the spotlight

She never fails to captivate us with her sartorial picks

Neena Gupta always mesmerises the audience with her stunning photos and videos

Besides sarees, she has shared pictures wearing an array of prairie dresses, printed co-ord sets, and shirt dresses

Her wardrobe is filled with a vast collection of attractive and colourful western outfits

She started off her new innings in Bollywood in 2018 and has delivered power-packed performances

She is best known for her roles in films like Mandi, Jaane Bhi do Yaaro, Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and Goodbye, among others

She will star next in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, which also has Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma

The actress has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and is quite active on the social media platform

She was last seen in Lust Stories 2 in which she played the role of Mrunal Thakur's grandmother

Thanks For Reading!

Hot Disha Patani Raises Temperature In Bold Saree-Inspired Outfit
Find out More