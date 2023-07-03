Times When Neena Gupta Slayed In Western Outfits: From Mini Skirt To Thigh-High Slit Gown

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023
Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta will celebrate her 65th birthday on July 4
As the actress turns a year older, take a look at the times when she stunned everyone in western outfits
The Badhaai Ho actress often makes heads turn in gorgeous sarees. However, she also makes headlines for her bold and beautiful western looks
It wouldn't be wrong to say that her style game is on point and it always manages to catch the spotlight
She never fails to captivate us with her sartorial picks
Neena Gupta always mesmerises the audience with her stunning photos and videos
Besides sarees, she has shared pictures wearing an array of prairie dresses, printed co-ord sets, and shirt dresses
Her wardrobe is filled with a vast collection of attractive and colourful western outfits
She started off her new innings in Bollywood in 2018 and has delivered power-packed performances
She is best known for her roles in films like Mandi, Jaane Bhi do Yaaro, Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and Goodbye, among others
She will star next in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, which also has Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma
The actress has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and is quite active on the social media platform
She was last seen in Lust Stories 2 in which she played the role of Mrunal Thakur's grandmother
