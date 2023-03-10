Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar's BFF moments at Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway event, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 10, 2023
Actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Karan Johar caught up at an event in Mumbai on Friday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The two were like a house on fire as they pulled each others leg and Rani even touched KJo's feet to tease him
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rani and Karan met during a press conference for the former's upcoming film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Both Rani and Karan were seen engaging in a fun banter
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rani and KJo's friendship dates back to the latter's first film as a director, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The two cracked jokes during the event and shared a hearty laugh
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is all set to release on March 17
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rani will be seen playing a mother, fighting against the Norwegian government for her children
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Karan also wished his BFF Rani all the luck for her upcoming film
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!