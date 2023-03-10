Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar's BFF moments at Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway event, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 10, 2023

Actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Karan Johar caught up at an event in Mumbai on Friday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The two were like a house on fire as they pulled each others leg and Rani even touched KJo's feet to tease him

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rani and Karan met during a press conference for the former's upcoming film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Both Rani and Karan were seen engaging in a fun banter

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rani and KJo's friendship dates back to the latter's first film as a director, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The two cracked jokes during the event and shared a hearty laugh

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is all set to release on March 17

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rani will be seen playing a mother, fighting against the Norwegian government for her children

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Karan also wished his BFF Rani all the luck for her upcoming film

Photo by Varinder Chawla

