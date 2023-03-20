Rani Mukerji Birthday: Rare and unseen photos of the actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 20, 2023

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji will celebrate her 45th birthday on March 21

On the special day, let's take a look at some rare and unseen throwback photos of the Mardaani actress

Rani Mukerji was born in Mumbai. Her father, Ram Mukherjee, was a film director. Her mother was a playback singer

Rani is actress Kajol and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's cousin

Rani is also a trained Odissi dancer

She has undeniably been one of the most talented actresses

Rani made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1996

At the age of 14, Rani had a cameo in her father’s Bengali film Biyer Phool

Rani was offered to play the lead role in Hollywood movie The Namesake. However, she had to let go off the opportunity owing to her schedule for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

In 1998, Rani played the role of the urban chic London-return, Tina, in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and took the industry by storm

Her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black is considered one of her best ones till date

Rani has proved her mettle as a terrific actor time and again

The actress is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

