Suhana Khan poses for selfies with fans at Mumbai airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 20, 2023
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport on March 20
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The star kid looked stylish in grey crop-top and off-white cargo pants
She completed her look with white sneakers and black sunglasses
She greeted paparazzi with a smile and even waved at them
Suhana also posed for selfies with some of her fans
Several photos of Suhana has surfaced online
Suhana makes headlines every time she steps out in public
Suhana is set to follow her father's footsteps and step into showbiz with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies
The film is headed straight for an OTT release
The Archies also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Aditi Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda