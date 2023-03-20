Suhana Khan poses for selfies with fans at Mumbai airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 20, 2023

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport on March 20

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The star kid looked stylish in grey crop-top and off-white cargo pants

She completed her look with white sneakers and black sunglasses

She greeted paparazzi with a smile and even waved at them

Suhana also posed for selfies with some of her fans

Several photos of Suhana has surfaced online

Suhana makes headlines every time she steps out in public

Suhana is set to follow her father's footsteps and step into showbiz with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies

The film is headed straight for an OTT release

The Archies also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Aditi Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda