Randeep Hooda Celebrates Gandhi Jayanti With Soldiers In Arunachal Pradesh

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2023
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda celebrated Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 in Arunachal Pradesh
He was warmly welcomed by Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu
Hooda marked Gandhi Jayanti by celebrating it with soldiers of Indian Army and ITBP in Mago Chuna village in Arunachal Pradesh
Hooda also shared a series of pictures on his social media and shared that they were hit by a weather snag too
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also caught up with Hooda and tagged along to some picturesque locations of Arunachal Pradesh
"Very memorable event held at Chuna to honor Army & ITBP jawans who are guarding our border," Rijiju tweeted
Hooda was also seen wearing the traditional hat of Arunachal while he attended the event
Khandu and Hooda also met villagers of Rho village while returning from Mago
Thanks For Reading!