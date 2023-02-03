Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and other Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 03, 2023

Several Bollywood celebs were spotted in Mumbai on February 3. While some of them got papped at the airport, others were spotted at different locations as they stepped out for their personal and professional works

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Soha Ali Khan

Malaika Arora was spotted outside her yoga institute in Bandra

Raveena Tandon looked stunning in a red top and grey jeans. She was seen outside a café in Khar

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta also got papped outside a restaurant

Saiyami Kher was spotted in Bandra

Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen with her pet outside a café in Bandra

Shamita Shetty arrived for the screening of her film The Tenant in Juhu

Maniesh Paul also attended the screening of The Tenant

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport

Sussanne Khan was spotted at Jio World Garden BKC

Janhvi Kapoor's best friend Orhan was also seen at Jio World Garden BKC

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Kiara Advani's bridal looks ahead of wedding with Sidharth Malhotra
Find out More