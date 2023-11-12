Ranbir-Alia, Sara-Ibrahim Attend Kareena & Saif's Intimate Diwali Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2023
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a Diwali party for their relatives and family members at their Bandra residence on November 11
Saba Pataudi shared a family picture which features veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Saif, Soha and Sara-Ibrahim
While Soha Ali Khan looked gorgeous in a red saree, Kunal Kemmu wore a white kurta pyjama
Arjun Kapoor opted for an all-black ethnic outfit for Saif and Kareena's Diwali bash
Saif's sister Saba Pataudi arrived in a yellow floral outfit
Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan arrived together at Kareena-Saif's residence. While the actress wore a blue anarkali, Ibrahim looked handsome in black and white Indo-western outfit
Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor opted for a pink outfit. She was all smiles as she posed for paps
Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora attended the bash with her husband Shakeel Ladak
Veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita aso arrived together at the party. They were spotted wearing traditional outfits
On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor looked gorgeous in a brown ethnic wear
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived hand-in-hand at the Diwali bash. While the actress wore a red lehenga, Ranbir opted for black bandhgala and white pant
