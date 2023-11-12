Diwali 2023: Sunny Deol, Bhumi Pednekar & Other Celebs Dazzle At T-Series Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2023
Several celebrities attended the star-studded Diwali bash hosted by film producer and T-Series owner Krishan Kumar in Mumbai on November 11
Nushrratt Bharuccha and Tejasswi Prakash put their best fashion foot forward as they arrived for the party
Nushrratt Bharuccha also posed for the paps with Manushi Chillaar
Adipurush and Tanhaji director Om Raut wore jeans and black shirt
Actors and comedians Chunky Panday and Rajpal Yadav hugged each other on the red carpet and posed together
By attending the Diwali bash, singer Sonu Nigam once again proved that the soured relations between him and T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar are now amicable
Bhumi Pednekar, who is known for her fashion choices, dazzled in a golden saree and sleeveless blouse
Sunny Leone looked gorgeous in a navy blue and golden lehenga. She tied her hair in a tight bun
Saiee Manjrekar made heads turn at the Diwali bash in a floral purple lehenga
Sharwari Wagh wore a shimmery dark grey lehenga and paired it with a blouse featuring plunging neckline
Actor Vijay Varma posed with filmmaker Subhash Ghai. Both of them were spotted in black outfits
Sharman Joshi made a rare appearance at the party with wife Prerana Chopra
Actress Khushalii Kumar posed with her rumoured boyfriend, actor Parth Samthaan
Drishyam actress Shriya Saran wore an organza saree. She was all smiles as she posed with her husband Andrei Koscheev
Senior actor Jackie Shroff opted for an off-white ethnic outfit for the Diwali bash
Lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda make a stylish appearance at the bash
Gadar star Sunny Deol attended the Diwali party in jeans, black t-shirt and maroon jacket
Since the last few days, Bollywood celebs have been making heads turn by making stylish appearances at various Diwali parties in Mumbai
