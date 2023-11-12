Diwali 2023: Sunny Deol, Bhumi Pednekar & Other Celebs Dazzle At T-Series Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2023

Several celebrities attended the star-studded Diwali bash hosted by film producer and T-Series owner Krishan Kumar in Mumbai on November 11

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Tejasswi Prakash put their best fashion foot forward as they arrived for the party

Nushrratt Bharuccha also posed for the paps with Manushi Chillaar

Adipurush and Tanhaji director Om Raut wore jeans and black shirt

Actors and comedians Chunky Panday and Rajpal Yadav hugged each other on the red carpet and posed together

By attending the Diwali bash, singer Sonu Nigam once again proved that the soured relations between him and T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar are now amicable

Bhumi Pednekar, who is known for her fashion choices, dazzled in a golden saree and sleeveless blouse

Sunny Leone looked gorgeous in a navy blue and golden lehenga. She tied her hair in a tight bun

Saiee Manjrekar made heads turn at the Diwali bash in a floral purple lehenga

Sharwari Wagh wore a shimmery dark grey lehenga and paired it with a blouse featuring plunging neckline

Actor Vijay Varma posed with filmmaker Subhash Ghai. Both of them were spotted in black outfits

Sharman Joshi made a rare appearance at the party with wife Prerana Chopra

Actress Khushalii Kumar posed with her rumoured boyfriend, actor Parth Samthaan

Drishyam actress Shriya Saran wore an organza saree. She was all smiles as she posed with her husband Andrei Koscheev

Senior actor Jackie Shroff opted for an off-white ethnic outfit for the Diwali bash

Lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda make a stylish appearance at the bash

Gadar star Sunny Deol attended the Diwali party in jeans, black t-shirt and maroon jacket

Since the last few days, Bollywood celebs have been making heads turn by making stylish appearances at various Diwali parties in Mumbai

