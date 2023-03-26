Ram Charan, Upasana's love story in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 26, 2023

Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the celebrated couples in the film industry

As the actor turns 38 soon, have a look at the duo’s love story:

The couple had met for the first time at a sports club

In the beginning, Ram Charan and Upasana fought a lot. However, they eventually realised their love for each other

After 5 years of dating, they got engaged on December 11, 2011

A few months later, they got married on June 14, 2012, in presence of their families and friends

The couple is expecting their first baby

Upasana recently accompanied Ram Charan to LA to attend the Oscars 2023 event

