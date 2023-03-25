BTS Jimin debuts as Korean soloist - why is ARMY disappointed?

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 25, 2023

BTS’ Jimin broke all the records by making a debut as a Korean soloist and the one million sales on Hanteo were done in no time

Jimin Overtook Blackpink’s Bornpink and it’s a great accomplishment as the group's comeback happens after four years

However, Jimin’s fans are disappointed and expressing their anger at Hanteo for showing the wrong count

Hanteo issued a formal statement with the figures as per their count, but ARMY looked unimpressed

ARMY is hailing their beloved Jimin stating that 777k more units than the number shown on Hanteo

Recently, the singer-rapper gave a smashing performance on Jimmy Fallon's show

Fans claim it as a sales manipulation by Hanteo and asked ‘BigHit’ to recover the excluded numbers

What are your thoughts about this?

