BTS Jimin debuts as Korean soloist - why is ARMY disappointed?

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 25, 2023
BTS’ Jimin broke all the records by making a debut as a Korean soloist and the one million sales on Hanteo were done in no time
Jimin Overtook Blackpink’s Bornpink and it’s a great accomplishment as the group's comeback happens after four years
However, Jimin’s fans are disappointed and expressing their anger at Hanteo for showing the wrong count
Hanteo issued a formal statement with the figures as per their count, but ARMY looked unimpressed
ARMY is hailing their beloved Jimin stating that 777k more units than the number shown on Hanteo
Recently, the singer-rapper gave a smashing performance on Jimmy Fallon's show
Fans claim it as a sales manipulation by Hanteo and asked ‘BigHit’ to recover the excluded numbers
What are your thoughts about this?
