Rakul Preet Singh scorches up her beach vacation in Maldives wearing a sizzling red bikini: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023

One of the few actresses to enjoy a massive following in both South and Hindi films, Rakul Preet Singh is enjoying her brief summer vacay in the island nation of Maldives. More pics ahead

The actress is seen donning a glamorous red bikini, flaunting her svelte figure during her day out at the beach

The actor left her hair loose against the sun

Love how she is enjoying her time amidst the sun, sand and the sea

Earlier last week, the actress shared more pictures from her beach outings in Maldives

This tangerine creation screams fun and colour

In another instance, she was seen in a lime green bikini with her hair tied up in a neat bun. Must say she is giving out absolute retro chic vibes here

The actress was last seen in the horror film 'Boo'. She will be next seen in 'Indian 2' opposite Kamal Haasan and 'Ayalaan' opposite Sivakarthikeyan

