Raj Kapoor Death Anniversary: Timeless tracks of legendary actor that still stay in our hearts

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023

Raj Kapoor, the legendary showman of Indian cinema, left an indelible mark on the industry with his iconic films and timeless songs.

He passed away due to Ashthama issues on June 2, 1968, when he was in his 60s.

Kapoor's movies often featured memorable musical compositions that are cherished and played even today.

Here are some of Raj Kapoor's timeless tracks that you, me and everyone loves to listen:

Mera Joota Hai Japani

Awara Hoon

Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua

Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan... Iske Siva Jana Kahan

Ramaiya Vastavaiya

Aye Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

