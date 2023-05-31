R Madhavan Birthday: A look at his love story with wife Sarita Birje

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
Actor and filmmaker R Madhavan will celebrate his 53rd birthday on June 1
Over the years, Madhavan has worked in the Tamil and Hindi films and has gained recognition for his versatile performances
R Madhavan has won the hearts of his fans with his charm. It wouldn't be wrong to say that it is the same charm that had made Sarita Birje fall in love with him
As the actor turns a year older, let's take a look at his love story with Sarita
After earning a degree in electronics, Madhavan used to conduct classes and during one of his workshops in Kohlapur, he met Sarita
Sarita was an aspiring air hostess, and in 1991, she had attended his personality development classes in Maharashtra
Sarita had eventually cleared her interview and to thank Madhavan, she had taken him out for dinner
Madhavan and Sarita enjoyed each other's company and that was the start of their love story
Madhavan and Sarita tied the knot in 1999 after dating for eight years. It was a traditional Tamil wedding
The couple welcomed their first child six years after their wedding
They were blessed with a baby boy in 2005, whom they have named Vedaant
Not many know this, but it is Sarita, who manages all the finances of Madhavan
In one of his interviews, Madhavan had said that he used to take his wife on outdoor shoots so that he can spend enough time with her
Both Madhavan and Sarita often share adorable photos with each other
Madhavan and Sarita are indeed one of the most adorable couples in the film industry
Thanks For Reading!