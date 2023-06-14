Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Marie Owns ₹2.4 Lakh Handbag

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Malti Marie was born to actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022.
Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures showing her enjoying some family time.
The actress was in Liverpool, England with her husband Nick Jonas, and her baby girl.
In one of the pictures, Malti can be seen holding a green Bulgari Serpenti Forever Crossbody Bag. The cost of this bag is Rs 2,45,000.
Another image shows the actress holding Malti inside a train and showing her the view.
In this picture, Malti can be seen beating the heat in an indoor pool.
Priyanka's mother Madhu and mother-in-law Denise also accompanied for the trip.
Malti made her first public appearance in January this year. The family attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star.
During the promotion of 'Citadel' in India, Priyanka brought the little one with her. She also took her to SiddhiVinayak in Mumbai and sought blessings from God.
Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018.
