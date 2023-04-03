Priyanka Chopra drapes 65-year-old Banarasi saree at Ambanis' Mumbai event

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 03, 2023
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a sight to behold at the inaugural ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai
Photo by Varinder Chawla
PeeCee made heads turn as she arrived in a multi-coloured saree draped in a quirky way
Photo by Varinder Chawla
PeeCee shared that the outfit was created using a 65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola saree with silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She paired it with a sequined sheet holographic bustier
PeeCee revealed that she wanted to sport an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The actress called her outfit "an amalgamation of the east and the west"
The desi girl posed in an auto-rickshaw with husband Nick Jonas, proving that she will always be a Mumbaikar at heart
"Date night and a 🛺with my forever guy," she captioned her post
