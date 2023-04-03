Priyanka Chopra drapes 65-year-old Banarasi saree at Ambanis' Mumbai event

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 03, 2023

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a sight to behold at the inaugural ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai

Photo by Varinder Chawla

PeeCee made heads turn as she arrived in a multi-coloured saree draped in a quirky way

Photo by Varinder Chawla

PeeCee shared that the outfit was created using a 65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola saree with silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She paired it with a sequined sheet holographic bustier

PeeCee revealed that she wanted to sport an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress called her outfit "an amalgamation of the east and the west"

The desi girl posed in an auto-rickshaw with husband Nick Jonas, proving that she will always be a Mumbaikar at heart

"Date night and a 🛺with my forever guy," she captioned her post

