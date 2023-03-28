Priyanka Chopra and other actresses who froze their eggs

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 28, 2023
Global Icon Priyanka Chopra once revealed that she froze her eggs in her early thirties
Embracing motherhood is every woman's dream, but she wanted to focus on her career at that time. Like PC, here are some other women from industry who opted for egg freezing- SWIPE
Kajol's younger Sister Tanisha Mukerji was advised to freeze her eggs at 39 when she had no hopes of conceiving a baby
Actress Mona Singh froze her eggs at the age of 34 as she wasn't mentally prepared to ghave a bay. She said that it would happen later in future
TV Czarina Ekta KApoor froze her eggs at the age of 36. She later became a mother to a baby boy after several cyclles of IVF and IUI
Drama Queen Rakhi Sawant is also in the list. She revealed about freezing her eggs as she wants to become a mother later
Former Miss World Diana Hayden froze her eggs in early 30s and became a mother to three kids later
