Power Couple Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza Twin In Black

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2023
Bollywood power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza exuded glamour in their latest photoshoot
The couple twinned in black and looked gorgeous as they posed together
Genelia gave total boss lady vibes in a black skirt-suit
She took her style game a notch higher with a chunky royal necklace set
Riteish, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt, complete with a bow tie
He sported his salt and pepper look and wrote, "Black Is Beautiful".
"Alone we are strong, But together we are stronger," Genelia captioned her pictures with Riteish
Meanwhile, the couple had recently sparked pregnancy rumours after they were spotted at an event, but Riteish had debunked the reports, stating that they were "untrue"
