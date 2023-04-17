Poonam Dhillon Birthday: a look at her best performances

By: Suryaprakash Singh | April 17, 2023
Poonam Dhillon, who was one of the most prominent actresses in 80s, turns 61 on 18 April 2023
She graced the Indian Cinema with her impeccable acting skills and stunning beauty
To honour her on this occasion, let's have a look at some of her best performances in Bollywood
Noorie (1979): Poonam Dhillon made her debut in Bollywood with this romantic film, which became a hit and established her as a leading lady
Teri Meherbaniyan (1985): In this film, Poonam Dhillon starred opposite Jackie Shroff, and her performance as the leading lady was widely appreciated
Sohni Mahiwal (1984): Poonam Dhillon played the role of Sohni in this epic love story, which was based on a popular Punjabi folklore
Yeh Vaada Raha (1982): Poonam Dhillon starred alongside Rishi Kapoor in this romantic drama, which was a commercial success
Samundar (1986): In this action film, Poonam Dhillon played a fearless journalist, and her performance was praised by the audience and critics alike. She was paired opposite Sunny Deol in this film
Nishana (1980): In this film, Poonam Dhillon played a dual role, and her performance as the two characters was lauded by the audience
Dard (1981): Poonam Dhillon starred alongside Rajesh Khanna in this film, and her performance as a young widow was widely acclaimed
