Allu Arjun REJECTED these superhit South films: Check Out

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 16, 2023
Allu Arjun has undoubtedly become one of the biggest names in Telugu cinema, known for his exceptional dancing skills and versatile acting range
But, did you know that there are several movies he declined that later went on to become massive hits?
Here are the 10 movies that Allu Arjun rejected:
Jayam: Allu Arjun declined the lead role in this Teja-directed movie which then went to actor Nithin. The reason behind his decision is still unknown
Bhadra: Allu Arjun also turned down the opportunity to star in this Boyapati Srinu-directed movie, with no explanation as to why
100% Love: Allu Arjun declined the lead role in this Sukumar-directed movie, which went on to become a hit. His reason for rejection is still a mystery
Pandaga Chesko: Allu Arjun was initially approached for the lead role in this Gopichand Malineni-directed movie, but he declined it. The reason behind his decision is still unknown
Arjun Reddy: Allu Arjun was offered the lead role in this Vijay Deverakonda starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed movie, but he turned it down for reasons unknown
Gang Leader: Allu Arjun rejected the lead role in this Vikram Kumar-directed movie, which later went to Nani. The reason behind his decision is still a mystery
Disco Raja: This Ravi Teja film was first offered to Allu Arjun. However, he reportedly rejected the film and the reason is not known to anybody
Geetha Govindam: This Rashmika Mandaana and Vijay Deverakonda starrer superhit film first went to Allu Arjun. However, things couldn't materialise due to some reasons
