PHOTOS: Tejasswi Prakash Stuns In A Bold Black Outfit With A Risky High Slit 

By: Sachin T | December 08, 2023
Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who won the television reality show Bigg Boss 14 is now making headlines for her sartorial choices.
Tejasswi attended an event in Mumbai on Thursday night, where she made heads turn in a bold black outfit.
Tejasswi wore a black one-shoulder dress with a slit that went up to her waist. She accessorised the look with a statement ear cuff.
Also making a stylish statement at the event was actress Sharvari, who wore a black shimmery mini dress.
Actress Amyra Dastur too grabbed eyeballs with her panache and stunning ensemble.
Social media influencer turned actress Kusha Kapila, who was seen in Thank You For Coming and Sukhee marked a fashionable appearance.
Last but not least, internet sensation and every party’s life as of now, Orry, was seen posing in style at the event.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
