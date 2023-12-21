Photos: Tara Sutaria's Christmas Soirée At Home Included Turkey, Pies & Chocolate Log

By: Sachin T | December 21, 2023
Bollywood beauty Tara Sutaria hosted a lavish Christmas soirée at her home.
She took to Instagram to share pictures of the extravagant spread with a warm and elegant tablescape.
Tara revealed that she put up two trees, decorated with ornaments since one is hardly enough.
The menu was curated meticulously to make anyone drool as it included turkey with horseradish, cranberry, and gravy.
Besides that, there was maple fig salad, crispy roast potatoes, honey glazed ham, a gorgeous gratin and spinach bake.
Tara also added salmon wreaths and olive, rum-soaked mince pies, a chocolate log, and a pecan pie.
For the occasion, Tara dressed up in a black strapless dress and accessorised with a green choker necklace.
