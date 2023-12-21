Bikini-Clad Disha Patani & Mouni Roy Set Thailand Beach On Fire [Photos]

By: Sachin T | December 21, 2023
Bollywood divas and best friends Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are currently enjoying a beach vacation in Thailand
The actresses have been sharing several pictures on Instagram to give a glimpse of their exotic vacation
As usual, Disha looked absolutely stunning in a red two-piece bikini. She left her hair open and seductively posed on the beach
Mouni also shared a series of pictures on Instagram, including a beautiful candid snap of Disha
In another picture, Mouni was spotted wearing a floral dress. She also gave a glimpse of the picturesque locations
Mouni and Disha have been giving us major BFF goals lately. The two actresses first bonded while on a tour with Akshay Kumar called 'The Entertainers', and the girls have since become thick as thieves
Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will next be seen in films like Yodha and Welcome To The Jungle
Mouni, on the other hand, is seen as the host of Temptation Island alongside Karan Kundrra
