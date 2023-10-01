Photos: Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad Celebrate Daughter Raabiyaa's First Chhathi

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 01, 2023
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad celebrated their daughter's first festival, Chhathi, on Saturday
"Raabiyaa Rama Ahmad Ki Chhathi," Swara captioned the pictures
The entire Bhasker and Ahmad families can be seen joining the little one for the celebrations
Swara and Fahad welcomed their first child, their baby girl Raabiyaa on September 23
Swara had earlier shared a number of pictures of herself cradling her baby girl
She has been named after the Sufi mystic Rabia Basri
"A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth.. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023," the couple had shared while announcing the birth of their baby girl
Thanks For Reading!