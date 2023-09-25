FIRST Photos Of Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad's Baby Girl Raabiyaa

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2023
Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad welcomed their first child, a daughter on September 23, 2023.
Photo Via Swara Bhasker's Instagram
Fahad Ahmad can be seen holding his newborn child.
Photo Via Swara Bhasker's Instagram
Announcing the birth of her daughter, Swara captioned the photos, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth..Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world."
Photo Via Swara Bhasker's Instagram
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad can be seen posing with Raabiyaa in the hospital.
Photo Via Swara Bhasker's Instagram
Swara Bhasker could not stop smiling as she welcomed her first child, a baby gir with her husband Fahad Ahmad.
Photo Via Swara Bhasker's Instagram
A few days back, Fahad Ahmad and their friends surprised Swara Bhasker by organising a baby shower for the actress.
Photo Via Swara Bhasker's Instagram
Announcing her pregnancy, Swara Bhaker wrote, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world!"
Photo Via Swara Bhasker's Instagram