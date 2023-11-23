PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh Flaunts Her Svelte Figure In A HOT Red Bodycon Dress 

By: Oshin Fernandes | November 23, 2023
Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh set the internet ablaze by dropping pictures in a hot red bodycon dress.
Rakul wore an Alex Perry couture with full sleeves and a sweetheart neckline.
The actress let her tresses down and opted for minimal makeup allowing the dress to garner much of the attention.
She captioned the post on Instagram, "But first Leme bring my glam on."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul has an interesting line-up of films in her kitty.
She will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor in the film titled ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’.
Besides that, she also has 'Indian 2' alongside and 'I Love You' with Pavail Gulati.
