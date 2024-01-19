Parveen Babi Death Anniversary: Evergreen Photos Of The Bollywood Beauty

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 19, 2024
The death anniversary of Bollywood actress Parveen Babi is January 20, 2005. Here's a look back at her unseen and evergreen photos.
Parveen Babi was considered as finest actresses of Indian cinema. She made her Bollywood debut with Charitra in 1973 and gained fame in 1974's Majboor.
Parveen Babi was best known for her roles in Hindi films in the 1970s and early 1980s. She was best known for movies like Deewaar, The Burning Train Ashanti, Chandi Sona, and Yeh Nazdeekiyan, among others.
Parveen Babi passed away due to organ failure and diabetes at the age of 50 at her flat in Juhu, Mumbai. Her body was found 72 hours after her demise.
Parveen Babi was in a relationship with Danny Denzongpa for four years. Later she dated Kabir Bedi, and then Mahesh Bhatt.
Parveen Babi converted to Christianity during the last years of her life and wanted to be buried according to Christian rituals, but her Muslim relatives cremated her according to Islamic traditions.
Parveen Babi worked wit top actors of her time including Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna.
Parveen Babi was rumoured to have been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in the early 80s and had to battle mental health issues throughout her career.
