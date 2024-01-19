Tejasswi Prakash Looks Comfy-Chic In Beige Strapless Zipper Top & Funky Pants

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 19, 2024
Tejasswi Prakash is television industry's most fashionable actress and often impresses fans with her choices.
Photo Via Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash recently shared a series of photos on her social media handle, in which she can be seen donning an all-beige outfit.
Tejasswi Prakash's strapless zipper top and ₹8999 chill day revolving funky pants is from Appa Pop.
Tejasswi Prakash wore a golden pair of earrings and khada bangles.
Tejasswi Prakash completed her look by wearing brown pumps from London Rag India.
Tejasswi Prakash's makeup was kept glowy and it consisted of winged eyeliner and brown lip shade with a tint of gloss.
Recently, Tejasswi Prakash wore a shimmery brown-ish nude cut-out dress from Ambika Lal which is worth ₹48,740.
Tejasswi Prakash went all glam with her makeup and kept her hair in a high bun.