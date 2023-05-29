Paresh Rawal Birthday: 10 funniest roles of the veteran actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has over the years proven that he is one of the most versatile artists in the country. As the actor turns 68 on May 30, 2023, here's a look at some of his funniest roles on screen
Hera Pheri: The entire Hera Pheri franchise tops the list when it comes to Paresh Rawal's comedy films. His character of Baburao has pushed the benchmark of comedy to the highest level and it has now become iconic
Welcome: Paresh Rawal as Ghungroo is 'Wecome' was another character with which the actor made fans roll on the floor laughing
Bhagam Bhag: In this film packed with rib-tickling humour, Rawal plays the role of Champak 'Champu' Chaturvedi
Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Though the film was headlined by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, Rawal made sure to steal the show with his unmissable comic timing
Chup Chup Ke: In this film, Rawal played the greedy fisherman Gundya Bhau, who in a bid to end his problems, only invites more of them
Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?: Rawal played the quintessential relative in the Ajay Devgn-Konkona Sen Sharma-starrer, and through his character, he made sure to irritate his audience but all in good humour
Ready: In the film, Rawal played the CA to Asin's goon-uncles, and his plight as he gets tricked by Salman Khan will make you ROFL!
Hungama: True to its name, the film is full of chaos and confusion, leading to a hilarious situation among the characters. Rawal played the role of a multi-millionaire businessman but he is a true desi at his core, and with the film, he has given Bollywood some of the best comic moments
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited: In the film, Rawal played a blind man, and his character is sure to tickle your funny bones regardless of the number of times you've watched the film
One Two Three: This movie revolves around three men who share the same name - Laxmi Narayan. Rawal's character sold undergarments and ran a business, 'Bulbul Lingerie,' with his son.
Thanks For Reading!