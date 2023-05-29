Inside Malaika Arora's ₹14.5 crore Mumbai house: From special shoe closet to cosy balcony garden

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023
Actress Malaika Arora is one of the most successful celebs in B-Town today
Besides her many ventures, she owns a lavish apartment in the posh Bandra suburb of Mumbai
The apartment, where Malaika lives alone, is priced at a whopping Rs 14.50 crore
Malaika's abode is a combination of minimalistic design and statement pieces
She has a marble-floored living room and the corners of her house are adorned with lush green plants and the choicest of showpieces
Her kitchen boasts of a wood-based platform with a glass-top cooking hob
Malaika's bedroom is decorated shades of nudes and pastels
Her most favourite place in the apartment has to be her extravagant shoe closet which houses nearly 100 pairs of footwear
She also a has a mini balcony garden, which she has designed herself with plants, lawn mats, a wooden table and some comfy chairs
Malaika's house is the perfect example of modern day minimalistic yet elegant decor
