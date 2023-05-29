Inside Malaika Arora's ₹14.5 crore Mumbai house: From special shoe closet to cosy balcony garden

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 29, 2023

Actress Malaika Arora is one of the most successful celebs in B-Town today

Besides her many ventures, she owns a lavish apartment in the posh Bandra suburb of Mumbai

The apartment, where Malaika lives alone, is priced at a whopping Rs 14.50 crore

Malaika's abode is a combination of minimalistic design and statement pieces

She has a marble-floored living room and the corners of her house are adorned with lush green plants and the choicest of showpieces

Her kitchen boasts of a wood-based platform with a glass-top cooking hob

Malaika's bedroom is decorated shades of nudes and pastels

Her most favourite place in the apartment has to be her extravagant shoe closet which houses nearly 100 pairs of footwear

She also a has a mini balcony garden, which she has designed herself with plants, lawn mats, a wooden table and some comfy chairs

Malaika's house is the perfect example of modern day minimalistic yet elegant decor

