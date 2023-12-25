Pankaj Tripathi Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Ahead Of Main Atal Hoon Release

By: Sachin T | December 25, 2023
Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is all set to portray Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the upcoming biopic 'Main ATAL Hoon,' was spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple on December 25
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actor visited the temple to seek blessing with the team of Main ATAL Hoon, ahead of the film's theatrical release
December 25 also marks the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister of India
Singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who is the daughter of producer Vinod Bhanushali, also visited the temple. Vinod has backed the upcoming film
Pankaj was accompanied by the film's director Ravi Jadhav, producer Sandeep Singh and other team members
The actor was seen wearing a white kurta and dhoti. He also carried a red cloth around his neck
On Monday, the makers also dropped the first song from the film titled 'Desh Phele.' The song takes you into the world of Vajpayee, a poet who rewrote history
The film is all set to hit the big screens on January 19, 2024
Thanks For Reading!