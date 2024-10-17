Oviya Helen: Hot & Glamourous Photos Of The Tamil Actress

By: Sachin T | October 17, 2024
Tamil actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Oviya Helen never fails to impress her fans and followers with her stunning photos
Oviya is not just known for her acting talent but also for her fashion sense and sartorial choices. Her style blends traditional aesthetics with casual trends
From sarees, salwar suits and other traditional wear to comfy casuals, Oviya has often proved that her fashion game is on point
Recently, the actress got embroiled in a controversy after her alleged private video was leaked on social media
A couple of days back, the actress stated that the viral video is morphed and she lodged a police complaint regarding the same
Screenshots from the video, which features a woman with a shoulder tattoo resembling Oviya's, has been widely circulated
Some users also claimed that it is an AI-generated deepfake video
Oviya made her acting debut in 2007. She will next be seen in Tamil films like Sambhavam and Raja Bheema
