Oscars 2023: Best moments from the show

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 13, 2023

Here are some of the best and most memorable moments of the 2023 Oscars

India scripted history as RRR song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar in the Best Orginal Song category

Deepika Padukone presented Naatu Naatu and stunned in a black outfit

Naatu Naatu, which won an Oscar, was also performed on stage and it received a standing ovation

Lady Gaga rushed to help a photographer who fell on the red carpet

Malala Yousafzai shut down a question on Harry Styles and Chris Pine's viral spitgate incident

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford reunited and shared an emotional hug on stage

Host Jimmy Kimmel brought a donkey on stage. Jenny the miniature donkey is the breakout star from the Oscar-nominated tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin

Rihanna flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet

Everything Everywhere All at Once won 7 Oscars at the ceremony

Ke Huy Quan got emotional as he recalled giving up on his dream in emotional Oscar speech

