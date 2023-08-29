Onam 2023: Keerthy Suresh Catches The Golden Hour During Her Festivities: IN PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023

The Mahanati and Dasara actress Keerthy Suresh shared a carousel post of stunning pictures from her Onam 2023 festivities. Take a look

Instagram: Keerthy Suresh

Those gigantic jhumkas

Instagram: Keerthy Suresh

Love the lacy blouse paired with the traditional Kasavu saree

Instagram: Keerthy Suresh

Always a perfect picture with her pet Nyke

Instagram: Keerthy Suresh

Messy hair, who cares?

Instagram: Keerthy Suresh

The golden hour perfectly compliments Keerthy's arresting beauty

Instagram: Keerthy Suresh

Golden hour adding its Midas touch

Instagram: Keerthy Suresh

Onam glam done just right

Instagram: Keerthy Suresh

The actress has had a great year with the success of Dasara, Maamannan and Bholaa Shankar

Instagram: Keerthy Suresh

Thanks For Reading!

