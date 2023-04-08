On Allu Arjun's Birthday, delve into some fascinating facts about the Pushpa star

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 08, 2023
South Superstar Allu Arjun celebrates his 41st Birthday today, so let's look at some fascinating facts about him on this occasion
Allu Arjun, who hails from Chennai, India, was born on April 8, 1983, and is the grandson of the Telugu film comedian Allu Ramalingaiah.
He made his acting debut in 2003 with the film ‘Gangotri’ and has since acted in over 20 Telugu film
The actor is known for his dancing skills and is often referred to as the ‘Stylish Star’ in the Telugu film industry
He is also a trained martial artist and has learned different forms of martial arts such as Silambam, Kalari, and Taekwondo
Allu Arjun is a philanthropist and has been associated with several charitable organizations that work for the welfare of underprivileged children
He is a huge fan of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and has mentioned in several interviews that he draws inspiration from him
Allu Arjun is blessed with two kids, son Ayaan and daughter Arha with his wife Sneha Reddy
He has won several awards for his performances in films, including four Filmfare Awards for Best Actor - Telugu
Allu Arjun is a multilingual actor and has acted in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films
He has a massive fan following, and his fans refer to themselves as ‘Alluva Fans’
