Allu Arjun Birthday: A look at Pushpa actor's career with his top must-watch movies

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 08, 2023
Allu Arjun turns 41 today! Let us celebrate the phenomenal actor's birthday looking at the top performances of his career
Arya (2004) - Allu Arjun's breakthrough film where he plays the titular character who falls in love with his friend's fiancee
Bunny (2005) - A romantic comedy-drama where Allu Arjun plays Bunny, a happy-go-lucky guy who falls in love with a girl and eventually helps her unite with her lover
Desamuduru (2007) - A action-thriller where Allu Arjun plays a journalist who sets out to investigate a group of smugglers in the Himalayas
Parugu (2008) - A romantic drama where Allu Arjun plays a guy who sets out to find and bring back his girlfriend who has run away from home
Arya 2 (2009) - A sequel to the 2004 film, Allu Arjun reprises his role as Arya, a psychotic yet lovable character
Vedam (2010) - An ensemble drama where Allu Arjun plays a cable TV operator who helps a pregnant woman in need
Race Gurram (2014) - An action-comedy where Allu Arjun plays a cop who goes up against a dangerous criminal
Sarrainodu (2016) - An action-thriller where Allu Arjun plays a military man who sets out to save his family from a corrupt politician
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) - A family drama where Allu Arjun plays a man who discovers his true identity and sets out to reclaim what is rightfully his
Pushpa (2021) - Allu Arjun plays the lead role of Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler, in the eponymous Telugu language action thriller film
