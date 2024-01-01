New Year 2024: Katrina Kaif Extends Wishes With Hubby Vicky Kaushal From Rajasthan: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | January 01, 2024
Katrina Kaif brought in warmth and positivity on the Gram with these beautiful pictures alongside hubby Vicky Kaushal
Instagram: Katrina Kaif
The much-in-love couple were clearly enjoying their much-needed respite from their busy schedules in Mumbai
Katrina's fondness for sun-kissed pictures is well-known
We love the floral printed dress and the loose tresses with minimal make-up look on her
Happy women are the prettiest women
While our earlier story suggested that the couple were vacationing in Rajasthan, this picture almost confirms it
Katrina's caption on the Gram reads, "Wishing Peace of mind , health , happiness and love for everyone in 2024"
