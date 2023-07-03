New Photos From Sreejita De, Michael Blohm-Pape's Germany Wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Sreejita De shared a couple of new pictures from her white wedding with Michael Blohm-Pape

Sreejita got married to her longtime boyfriend in Germany on July 1

Since the, she has been sharing stunning wedding pictures on her official Instagram account

The bride looked stunning in white gown

The couple did not shy away from a little PDA at their wedding ceremony

Sreejita and Michael will reportedly host a reception on July 17 in Mumbai for their friends

They have also planned a Bengali-style wedding in Goa

Sreejita and Michael started dating in 2019. They met at a restaurant and exchanged numbers. After being in a relationship for nearly two years, Michael proposed to Sreejita in Paris

