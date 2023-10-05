New Photos From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Udaipur Wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 05, 2023
Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's new wedding photos have surfaced online
Instagram/ @ thehouseontheclouds
The new pictures have been shared by the their wedding photographer on Instagram
The pictures show some of the most special moments of their wedding day
In one of the photos, groom Raghav Chadha is candidly posing for the camera. He looks handsome in an ivory sherwani
On the other hand, bride Parineeti looked like a vision to behold in her wedding lehenga
The actress exuded royalty in the lehenga which was adorned with intricate golden hand embroidery
Parineeti's wedding lehenga was made by ace celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra
Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members in Udaipur on September 24
