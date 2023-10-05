New Photos From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Udaipur Wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 05, 2023

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's new wedding photos have surfaced online

Instagram/ @ thehouseontheclouds

The new pictures have been shared by the their wedding photographer on Instagram

The pictures show some of the most special moments of their wedding day

In one of the photos, groom Raghav Chadha is candidly posing for the camera. He looks handsome in an ivory sherwani

On the other hand, bride Parineeti looked like a vision to behold in her wedding lehenga

The actress exuded royalty in the lehenga which was adorned with intricate golden hand embroidery

Parineeti's wedding lehenga was made by ace celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members in Udaipur on September 24

Thanks For Reading!

Bride Mahira Khan Looks Divine In Mayun Ceremony Photos
Find out More