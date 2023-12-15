Neha Dhupia Exudes Elegance In Black Saree Worth ₹62K

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 15, 2023

Neha Dhupia certainly knows how to leave an impression at every event. Recently, the actress wore a black saree, which left fashion enthusiasts in awe with her impeccable choice of attire.

Neha Dhupia attended an YFLO (Young FICCI Ladies Organisation) event in Hyderabad in a b0lack satin saree.

Neha Dhupia's black saree was from clothing brand Raw Mango.

According to Raw Mango's wesbite, the saree worn by Neha Dhupia is priced at ₹62,800 and is called 'Nauheed.'

Neha Dhupia's saree features hand-embroidered floral border with with pearls and zari. She wore a 3/4 black sleeve with it.

For accessories, Neha Dhupia long black earrings and added a finger ring.

Neha Dhupia kept her hair in a sleek low bun with tendrils to frame her face.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in A Thursday, in which she played ACP Catherine "Cathy" Alvarez.

Recently, Neha Dhupia announced family drama series based on mental health.

Thanks For Reading!

Tara Sutaria Ups The Glam Quotient In A Black Corset Top And Draped Mini Skirt
Find out More