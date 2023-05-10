NCT member Lucas leaves K-pop band

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 10, 2023
Lucas departed from both NCT and WayV on May 10 2023.
SM Entertainment announced the news today on its official Twitter handle.
Following the announcement, Lucas took to his Instagram account to address his fans directly, sharing a heartfelt letter expressing his thoughts and emotions.
Here's what he said. English Translation on next slide -
The K-pop star expressed gratitude towards his fans confirming his exit.
The statement from SM Entertainment emphasized that the decision to part ways was mutual between the company and Lucas.
As Lucas reiterated the announcement of his departure from NCT and WayV, the K-pop idol also conveyed his sadness and heaviness of heart regarding the decision.
He expressed his gratitude to fans for their unwavering support throughout his journey and acknowledged the need for courage to move forward.
Lucas emphasized the thoughtful consideration that went into making this decision, indicating that it was not an easy choice to make.
Despite his departure from the groups, Lucas's letter indicated that he would continue to pursue his career, demonstrating his determination and resilience.
