BTS’ Jungkook makes surprising appearance at BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Calvin Klein pop-up store

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 10, 2023
Calvin Klein, a renowned global brand, is represented by some of the biggest Korean stars, including BTS's Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Jennie. The K-pop idol recently announced the release of her own range for Calvin Klein, featuring beautiful pieces that truly reflect her style.
Photos From Twitter
Despite both being Calvin Klein ambassadors, fans were thrilled but not surprised when Jungkook was spotted at Jennie's pop-up store in Seoul.
BTS' Jungkook looked flawless as attendees filmed him during the event, capturing his presence and style.
Fans couldn't get enough of his latest look, noting his impeccable appearance, including his ponytail hairstyle
A fansite captured amusing moments of Jungkook exploring Jennie's collection, with unexpected appearances of Calvin Klein underwear in the background.
Although there wasn't a direct interaction between the two idols, netizens were astounded by the BTS star’s presence and they even spotted the duo in same frame.
While Jennie engaged with other guests, Jungkook was seen on the floor above, seemingly recording something.
Given their shared ambassadorship for Calvin Klein, their joint presence at the event was expected.
fans eagerly anticipate a potential interaction similar to that of BTS's V and BLACKPINK's Lisa.
The opening of the special pop-up store for Jennie's collection took place in Seoul on May 10, where she radiated with her stunning visuals.
What are your thoughts about the cute looks Jungkook is flaunting effortlessly?
