Navratri 2023: Delhi Crime To Aarya, 7 Women-Centric Shows To Binge-Watch This Festive Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
With the festival of Navratri kickstarting from October 15, here's a list of shows telling the tale of powerful female characters
Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah played the role of a no-nonsense Delhi cop in a world full of deadly criminals
Aarya: Sushmita Sen aka Aarya transforms from a docile wife and mother into a total boss lady in a world full of organised crime after her husband's mysterious death
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo: In a lawless land lives a matriarch running a massive drug cartel and she puts up a fight in the male-dominated profession for power and position
Aranyak: Raveena Tandon plays a police officer entrusted with a high-profile investigation with a Himalayan backdrop
Girls Hostel: Four young girls staying in a hostel and attending college together face the ups and downs of life and the changing dynamics while growing up and finding a place for themselves in the competitive world
Dahaad: Sonakshi Sinha plays a strict cop launching a head-on investigation after women are found mysteriously dead in public bathrooms
The Trial: The Trial traces Kajol's journey from being a wife to going back to being a star lawyer after she gets cheated upon by her husband
