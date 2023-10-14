Navratri 2023 Day 1: Orange Traditional Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Celebs

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
The festival of Navratri is finally set to kickstart from October 15, and the colour for the first day this year is orange
A simple orange dress with chunky chandbalis like Deepika Padukone suits perfectly for Day 1
If you wish to glam up, take inspiration from Katrina Kaif's orange Sabyasachi saree with a gorgeous designer blouse
Or be a breath of fresh air just like Kriti Sanon in a breezy floral orange saree
For those who need to step out to run errands but don't want to compromise on fashion, opt for Alia Bhatt's simple cotton salwar suit, which will also help you deal with the October heat
Why should girls have all the fun? Dear men, take cues from Vicky Kaushal on how to keep it casual and be the quintessential desi munda at the same time by pairing an orange kurta with jeans
If you wish to go all festive, this silk kurta from Ranveer Singh's wardrobe is the perfect choice
If you don't wish to go too dressy, just copy Sunny Deol's style with a plain cotton collared kurta
Thanks For Reading!