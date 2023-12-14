Animal Star And National Crush Tripti Dimri Looks Ethereal In Purple

By: Sachin T | December 14, 2023
Animal star Tripti Dimri has vowed audiences not just with her performance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film but also with her striking good looks
Instagram: Tripti Dimri
The actress made her debut with the 2017 film Poster Boys, which incidentally also starred Bobby Deol
But, she was first noticed in the 2018 musical love story Laila Majnu
But, it were her back-to-back performances in the Netflix films Bulbbul and Qala that got her visibility for a larger audience
And with the success of Vanga's Animal, Tripti has now emerged as India's new national crush
The actress posted a series of pictures looking absolutely gorgeous in a purple saree paired with a black blouse
She opted for black heels and kept her accessories minimal
For the face, she chose the dewy make-up look
From the looks of it, it seems she was attending a wedding reception of a friend's
