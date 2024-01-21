Namrata Shirodkar's Mushy Photos With Husband Mahesh Babu

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 21, 2024
Namrata Shirodkar celebrates her 52nd birthday on January 22, 2024. On this special occasion, here is a look at her unseen and mushy photos with her husband, actor Mahesh Babu.
Photo Via Instagram
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu are undoubtedly the most adorable couple in the film industry.
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's love story began when they met for the first time on the sets of their movie 'Vamsi' in 2000.
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu dated for almost five lomg years before they decided to get married.
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot on February 10th, 2005 in an intimate ceremony.
After wedding with Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar decided to quit acting because of her husband as he always wanted a non-working wife.
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are blessed with two kids – Gautam and Sitara.
Namrata Shirodkar is four years elder than Mahesh Babu but the two did not let the age gap come between them.
Thanks For Reading!