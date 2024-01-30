Mumbai: Malaika Arora Wears Red Slit Skirt As She Visits Mount Mary Church In Bandra

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 30, 2024
On Tuesday, January 30, Malaika Arora stepped out in Mumbai to seek blessings at Mount Mary church in Bandra.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora wore a pink and white striped wrap shirt and paired it with a red maxi A-line skirt that had a slit in the centre.
However, Malaika Arora's overall outfit did not impress us.
Malaika Arora teamed up her outfit with black sunglasses and white shoes.
Malaika Arora opted for a no-makeup look and only wore a pink lipshade.
Malaika Arora is currently seen as a judge in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 alongside Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi.
Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.
Recently, Malaika Arora made a special appearance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which was released on Netflix.
Thanks For Reading!